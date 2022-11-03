Here are the Complete FBISE 2nd Annual Matric Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) officially announced the results of the 2nd annual exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) earlier today.

While individual results can be viewed on FBISE’s official website, detailed results can also be viewed directly from the official gazettes of SSC part-I and part-II.

ALSO READ FBISE Officially Announces 2nd Annual Matric Results

SSC-I

A total of 50,893 candidates applied for the SSC-I 2nd annuals. 49,692 candidates appeared in the exams. 36,590 candidates have passed and 11,367 have failed. The overall pass percentage remained 73.63%.

Loading...

SSC-II

A total of 14,537 candidates applied for the SSC-II 2nd annuals. 13,869 candidates appeared in the exams. 8,557 candidates have passed and 5,303 have failed while the overall pass percentage stood at 61.70%.

Loading...

ALSO READ Federal Board to Announce 2nd Annual Matric Result Today

Besides, students can also check the results by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. They can also call FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE has also sent the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.