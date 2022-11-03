Imran Khan Firing: Assassin Gives Contradicting Statements in 60 Seconds [Video]

PTI’s Chairman and former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, recently escaped an assassination attempt during his Haqeeqi Azadi long march in Wazirabad area of Gujranwala.

The Police successfully apprehended one of the attackers with the help of PTI supporters who were present at the scene. Unfortunately, he managed to kill one of the politicians and injured various others, including the PTI Chairman.

Following his arrest, Police uploaded a video, wherein he is seen disclosing the motives behind his organized attack. According to him, Imran Khan was allegedly leading the public astray, and he could not bear the sight of it, which forced him make an assassination attempt.

He further detailed that he only wanted to murder Imran Khan and not anyone else, and complained that PTI’s long march created a ruckus with loud music.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Registers 2nd Fastest Fifty in 2022 T20 World Cup

Responding to a question about his plan, he revealed that he planned this attack since the beginning of the long march from Lahore, and claimed that he does not have any handlers or conspirers who ordered him to commit this act.

Here is the complete video of the attacker’s statement: