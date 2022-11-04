Fly Jinnah to Acquire More Planes as it Sets the Base for International Flights

Fly Jinnah has taken the national aviation sector by storm. The new airline has become highly popular among flyers because of its affordable fares and high-quality service.

The airline started its domestic operations with 3 new Airbus A320 aircraft that are loaded with the latest technology and safety equipment. Now, the airline is considering starting international operations.

According to reports, Fly Jinnah has started the process of acquiring two more A320 aircraft. It aims to launch international operations in October/November next year – one year after the launch of its domestic operations.

Fly Jinnah’s inaugural flight took to the sky on 31 October. It took off from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and landed at New Islamabad International Airport. The flight also received a water cannon salute at Islamabad airport.

In less than a week after Fly Jinnah’s inaugural flight, other domestic airlines have started taking different measures to ensure their customers do not abandon them in search of better alternatives.

Serene Air became the first airline to slash domestic fares. The airline has reduced fares on its Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta routes.

Serene Air’s one-way ticket from Karachi to Islamabad costs Rs. 18,900. Despite decreasing the fares, Serene Air still remains more expensive than Fly Jinnah, which charges Rs. 13,999 for the same route.