Kenya Awards Souvenirs to JIT Members Investigating Arshad Sharif Murder Case

Kenyan authorities have awarded souvenirs to the two-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which probed the murder of the senior journalist, Arshad Sharif.

According to images circulating on social media platforms, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Athar Waheed, and Deputy DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), Omar Shahid Hamid, received souvenirs from a Kenyan official.

The federal government had initially constituted a three-member committee to investigate the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif that took place last month in Kenya. Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was the third member.

However, the federal government made last-minute changes and removed Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed from the investigation committee. The reasons behind the exclusion of the ISI official from the committee remained unknown.

The two-member team questioned and recorded the testimonies of two Pakistani brothers, Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed, in the Arshad Sharif murder case.

Waqar revealed that he hosted Arshad at his farmhouse for two months at the request of a friend. Waqar claimed that he had only met Arshad once before this when he invited him to dinner at his house.