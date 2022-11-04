Fake News Alert: Govt to Seal Islamabad After Imran Khan Firing Incident

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad has dismissed reports that the federal capital has been placed under lockdown following the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan.

It has also rejected a notification making rounds on social media, which stated that the federal government under the directives of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sealed off the federal capital in view of the law and order situation.

Alert! pic.twitter.com/CP0nvz4YQ3 — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) November 3, 2022

The development comes after a fake notification went viral on the internet, and alleged that Punjab and Islamabad had been sealed because of the volatile circumstances resulting from the attack on PTI’s long march.

Separately, Pakistan Armed Forces condemned the tragic incident that occurred yesterday. In this regard, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement and said that the firing incident during the long march near Gujranwala is condemnable.

It further expressed condolences for the loss of one person and wished Imran Khan and all those injured in the horrific incident a speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, former Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, Umar Dar, and Imran Khan’s Media Manager, Arshad, were among those injured ones.