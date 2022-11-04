CIA Building Converted into Sub-Jail as Govt Prepares for PTI’s Long March

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has created a sub-jail, as the federal government is likely to arrest hundreds of people participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi long march

According to details, Chief Commissioner ICT, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, has notified the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) building in the Industrial Zone as the sub-jail of the federal capital.

Furthermore, the new sub-jail will serve as a detention facility for persons identified by the federal authorities as miscreants during the long march. Also, PTI’s long march is expected to enter the ICT premises by 11 November.

In addition, the detainees will be under the direct supervision of Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, while BPS-17 Police Officers have been directed to record data of the inmates.

Note here that the long march is currently on hold after PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Wazirbad yesterday.

Additionally, Imran Khan will address the nation at 4 PM today (Friday), which will be his first speech since sustaining injuries in the attack.

Previously, General Secretary PTI, Asad Umar, called for protests all across the country after Friday prayers and said that the demonstration will not conclude unless Imran Khan’s demands are not fulfilled.