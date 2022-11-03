Haval H6 HEV Vs. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid — An Impending Challenge

Haval H6 HEV’s launch in Pakistan has seen mixed reactions from the public. As mentioned earlier, the SUV is packed with the latest features. Although, due to its lofty price tag, the excitement around it has dimmed slightly.

One potential threat to Haval H6 HEV is Toyota Corolla Cross. Because the current Corolla Cross is a completely built-up (CBU) import, it is too expensive to be a threat to H6 HEV.

However, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had announced earlier that it will relaunch the Corolla Cross in March 2023 as Pakistan’s first-ever locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

Assuming that the local Corolla Cross Hybrid will have the same features as the CBU version, here’s how the two Hybrid SUVs compare with each other:

Exterior

H6 HEV

Although not too different from the normal Gen-3 H6 SUV, the HEV variant’s styling is slightly more extravagant.

The front fascia has a larger front grille and a different bumper design for a more aggressive look. The SUV still has a boxy silhouette and a broad stance that is complemented by modern dual projector headlamps, a new grille that blends in with the body, a sharper front bumper, and a long snout.

The side profile has body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a regal look. The blacked-out alloy rims lend a slight cosmetic flair over the 1.5T and 2.0T variants.

While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks boring. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and the taillight design makes the rear resemble every other crossover SUV on Pakistani roads. Overall, though, H6 HEV is still a handsome SUV.

Corolla Cross Hybrid

Unlike its adversary, Toyota Corolla Cross boasts subtle good looks.

It takes the front bumper and grille design from the new Hilux, the headlight design from the Fortuner, and the rest of the silhouette and the side profile from the RAV-4. The side features 17″ or 18″ alloy rims, depending on the variant.

The rear design is also adopted from RAV-4, with a sloping rear windshield, sharp and angular LED taillights, an edgy rear bumper design, and a scuff plate-like silver trim piece. Overall, Corolla Cross is a fairly stylish crossover SUV.

Interior

H6 HEV

Haval H6 HEV stands head and shoulders above its competitors in terms of interior design. It has a clean, yet futuristic cabin. The dash and the center console are laced with screens, dials, small buttons, and a flat panel. The seats and other surfaces are wrapped in high-end materials.

With the modern three-spoke steering design and a smooth dash, the front compartment looks modern, yet easily useable. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and their luggage.

Corolla Cross Hybrid

Corolla Cross has an intuitive and elegant interior, however, it’s not as modern as its rivals. Its dash design is simple yet familiar, featuring fewer buttons and screens.

The materials are mostly premium, but the lower portion has a cheap feeling, yet durable plastic trim pieces. It can comfortably accommodate a family of five with their luggage. Overall, Corolla Cross has a sensible and well-rounded interior.

Dimensions and Weight

The dimensions of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Haval H6 HEV Toyota Corolla Cross Length 4,653 mm 4,460 mm Width 1,886 mm 1,825 mm Overall Height 1,734 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,738 mm 2,640 mm Ground Clearance 212 mm 205 mm Curb Weight 1,770 kg 1,325 kg Luggage Capacity 600 liters 407 liters

Performance

H6 HEV

H6 HEV also has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a plentiful 240 horsepower (hp) and 530 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Haval claims that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of traveling 18 kilometers per liter, while the highway consumption is even better. It added that H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.

Corolla Cross Hybrid

Corolla Cross has three variants. All feature a 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that — combines with the electric motor — sending 168 hp and 305 nm of torque to the front wheels via an e-CVT automatic transmission.

It also has McPherson strut suspension in the front, and torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back. It has ventilated discs upfront with solid discs at the back, with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

In the international market, Toyota claims a fuel economy of 26 km/l, however, actual road tests suggest that Corolla Cross can do about 18 to 20 km/l.

Features

This comparison is between top variants to find out the complete range of features. The following are the safety and convenience features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Toyota Corolla Cross Premium Haval H6 HEV Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Clearance SONAR Yes Camera Reverse only (optional extra) 360° Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control No Yes Cruise Control Normal Adaptive Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) No Yes Collision Warning Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring No Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking No Yes Lane Keep Assist No Yes Parking Assist No Yes Airbags 7 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration No Yes Wireless Charging No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Parking Brake Pedal Type Electronic Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of both vehicles are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Haval H6 HEV 1.5T FWD HEV 9,749,000 Corolla Cross Hybrid Low Grade 12,249,000 Smart Mid Grade 13,099,000 Premium High Grade 13,419,000

Verdict

Clearly, there is no contest between Toyota Corolla Cross and Haval H6 HEV at the former’s current price. However, the similarities between the two SUVs warrant consideration.

The locally assembled Corolla Cross will definitely come with a much smaller price tag. Consequently, H6 HEV will have a target on its back since Corolla Cross combines frugality and practicality with reliability and brand value, which is a major selling point for Pakistanis.