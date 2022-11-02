China to Bring High Speed Trains to Pakistan

Pakistan is one step closer to getting its own high-speed trains thanks to China. A new report from CCTV says that the country will export technology for a 160 km/h high-speed railway train to Pakistan soon.

The first batch of train carriages has already been loaded and will start shipping as soon as November 3. The batch contains 46 units.

The report adds that another 184 carriages will be delivered to Pakistan to assemble. This is also the first time China has exported such technology to our country.

This would be a major step forward for Pakistan’s railway industry since we are still stuck with age-old trains from decades ago. Pakistan’s fastest trains tap out at around 100 km/h and even though 160 km/h is not a massive step forward, it is still a welcome development given the current state of our railway system.

Finer details about these Chinese trains are still unknown, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.

In related news, China promises to support Pakistan’s financial situation, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing.

The National Bank of Pakistan and China’s central bank have recently signed a memorandum of cooperation in order to use the Chinese Yuan for cross-border transactions by enterprises and financial institutions in China and Pakistan. This was revealed by the People’s Bank of China while settling the establishment of the RMB (Chinese Yuan) clearing arrangement in Pakistan.

Xi also said that Pakistan and China should work together to create conditions suitable for implementing the Mainline-1 (ML-1) railway upgrading project and the Karachi Circular Railway project. These development projects in Pakistan are part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China’s road, rail, and sea routes with the rest of the world.