Women’s Cricket Team Urges PCB to Increase Match Fee After 8 Years

Women’s captain, Bismah Maroof, has highlighted the disparities between the salaries of men’s and women’s cricketers, claiming that the match fees of Pakistan women’s team have not been increased in the last eight years.

Bismah, who returned to international cricket after attaining motherhood, went on to say that while the board has done a lot in the past to improve women’s cricket, it still needs more attention.

While speaking to the media, “It is also a fact that in recent years the PCB has done a lot to reward the women cricketers and provide them with the best facilities and coaches.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Women in Green recently played outstanding cricket, qualifying for the Asia Cup 2022 in Bangladesh. The Green Shirts also defeated India in the group stages.

“I think the women cricketers also put in a lot of hard work. But there is no doubt that in Pakistan women’s cricket still needs to progress to the level of countries like India, England, Australia, etc,” she added.

The Bismah Maroof-led side is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Ireland at home, where they won the first ODI by 128 runs, and they play the second ODI tomorrow in Lahore.