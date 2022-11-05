Mohammad Hafeez Leaves Lahore Qalandars After Four Years

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, has parted ways with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), stating that he has decided to end his journey with the franchise.

While making the announcement, the right-handed batter wrote on Twitter that he is grateful to the Lahore Qalandars’ management for providing him with opportunities for learning and success over the last four years.

The former captain went on to say that he will always remember the incredible memories he made while playing for the Qalandars for four years and wishes the franchise the best for the upcoming eighth season.

My journey comes to an end with @lahoreqalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last 4 years of learnings & success. I will always cherish the amazing memories of working together. Wish u all the best for future endeavours. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 5, 2022

It is worth noting that Mohammad Hafeez had been an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars for the last four editions and was instrumental in the Qalandars winning their first PSL title last year.

The versatile batter had joined the Peshawar Zalmi during the inaugural edition in 2016 and played for the franchise for three years, also playing a key role in Zalmi winning the second edition.

Hafeez is widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 cricketers of the modern era. He has appeared in 367 matches, scoring 7,811 runs at an average of 25.77 and taking 202 wickets at an economy rate of 6.42.