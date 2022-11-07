Commerce Minister Elected As President of Parliamentarians for Global Action

Pakistan Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday was elected the President of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

Naveed Qamar defeated Dip. Margarita Stobilzer a very senior Member of Parliament of the host country, Argentina, by an overwhelming majority of over 90 percent of the votes, in the election held on November 5, 2022 in Buenos Aires.

In the election, 133 elected members of the PGA exercised their right to vote and elected Syed Naveed Qamar as its new President. It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Naveed Qamar is the first Pakistani Member of the Parliament who is elected as president of PGA for the term of two years (2023-2024).

On the occasion, Syed Naveed said that it was a “great honor” for him to be elected as the President of the PGA and that it was also an outcome of the current government’s diplomatic efforts. He pledged to promote peace, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, gender equality, and climate and population issues by informing, convening, and mobilizing parliamentarians to realize these goals.

A number of local and foreign parliamentarians, including the Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated the Minister for holding such an important International position and hoped that Naveed Qamar would play his role in promoting and protecting human rights, democracy, and peace in the world.

PGA is a non-profit, non-partisan international network of approximately 1,300 legislators in over 140 elected parliaments around the globe. It contributes to creating an enabling environment for positive changes, especially through activities that facilitate connections between civil society and parliamentarians, as well as building bridges between domestic and international policy-makers. The group was established in 1978 in Washington, D.C., by a group of concerned parliamentarians from around the world to take collective, coordinated, and cohesive actions on global problems.

PGA operates under the political direction of the Executive Committee and the International Council, with the technical and legal assistance of the Secretariat based in New York and The Hague.