Exposé Reveals Agencies-Backed Indian Hackers Pry on Pakistani Generals and Politicians

An Indian gang of hackers, on the direction of Indian spying agencies, gained access to the computers of Pakistan’s top politicians, generals, and diplomats, and stole their private conversations.

According to an inquiry report, the cyber gang, WhiteInt, operates from a fourth-floor flat in India’s Gurugram city. Aditya Jain, a cybersecurity expert who also works at the Indian headquarters of the British management consulting company, Deloitte, leads the group of hackers.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s (BIJ) report has revealed that Jain was assigned the task of breaching the email account of the former Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, in January this year. It has further disclosed that the Indian hacker also captured a screenshot of the former Minister’s inbox.

Following the disturbing revelations, Fawad Chaudhry slammed the Indian government-backed cyber attack and asked Pakistan’s current Foreign Minister (FM), Bilawal Bhutto, if he would bring the problem to the attention of relevant authorities.

As per the details, Jain’s gang not only targetted PTI’s leader but also Pakistan’s missions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Kathmandu, via a malware attack, the report added. In addition, former President, General (retd.), Pervez Musharraf, was also one of the targets.

For over seven years, Jain and his cyber gang allegedly ran a team of computer hackers that was outsourced by Britain’s private detectives to infiltrate the targets’ inboxes via phishing techniques.

Reportedly, his team utilized malware, which takes over the computer cameras and microphones in order to spy on the targets.