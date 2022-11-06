‘Qudrat ka Nizaam’ Takes Over to Push Pakistan into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their last match of the Super 12s. Earlier in the day, Pakistan was awarded a lifeline as the Netherlands pulled off an amazing upset by defeating South Africa by 13 runs.

Netherlands’ win opened the door for both Pakistan and Bangladesh as their encounter turned into a virtual knock-out as South Africa was eliminated from the tournament.

The Men in Green made hard work of their run chase as both openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, got off to a slow start. The Green Shirts, requiring only 128 runs to seal their spot in the semi-finals, stuttered in the run chase but ultimately pulled it off as they achieved their target with 5 wickets to spare.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi ran riot as he ripped apart the Bangladesh batting unit to restrict them to 127/8 in their 20 overs. Afridi, getting back to his previous best, picked up 4 wickets for only 22 runs in his 4 overs as Bangladesh batters had no answer to his lethal pace bowling.

Pakistan will likely go on to face New Zealand in the semi-final of the competition as they are expected to finish second in their group. India’s match against Zimbabwe will determine the final positions in the 2022 T20 World Cup points table. If India wins, they will finish at the top while a loss will send them down to the second spot.

