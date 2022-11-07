Haris Rauf Becomes Leading Wicket Taker in Calendar Year For Pakistan

Right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, who is regarded as an integral part of the team, has reached another milestone by becoming the country’s leading wicket-taker in a calendar year in T20Is.

With the wicket of Nasum Ahmed in the last Super 12s match against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the speedster broke Shadab Khan’s record for most T20I wickets in a calendar year.

The star leg-break spinner took 28 wickets in 19 T20Is in 2018 at an average of 17.42, and an economy rate of 6.62 while the ace pacer now has 29 wickets while he could play two more T20Is this year if Pakistan goes through the final of the World Cup.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer has had a fantastic year so far, appearing in 21 matches and taking 29 wickets at an average of 20.27 and an economy rate of 7.61, with the best bowling figures of 3/28.

Here are the stats of leading wicket-takers in a calendar year.

Bowler Year Matches Wicket Best Figures Haris Rauf 2022 21 29 3/28 Shadab Khan 2018 19 28 3/19 Saeed Ajmal 2012 16 25 4/23 Hasan Ali 2021 18 25 4/18 Haris Rauf 2021 18 25 4/22

It is pertinent to mention here that Haris is also the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 186 wickets at an average of 22 since his debut in professional cricket, with England pacer Chris Jordan coming in second.