IT Ministry Forms Telecom Tribunal to Deal With Complaints

Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haq has taken notice of the complaints of non-standard mobile and internet service in the country. He also announced the formation of a telecom tribunal for telecom sector complaints.

Speaking in Islamabad, Federal Minister IT Syed Aminul Haq said that there are many areas in the country where the quality of office service is not good, it is the job of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to check the quality of service (QoS). The regulator takes notice of QoS issues and has fined companies in the past.

Syed Amin Ul Haq said that the IT ministry will also sit with the telecom companies on the issue of quality of service, and listen to their complaints, the IT ministry will try to find a solution to the problem through dialogue.

He further mentioned that the work has started to create a separate tribunal for complaints related to telecom sectors, the matter of setting up a telecom sector tribunal is in the final stages, and efforts will be made to bring the cases to the tribunal instead of the High Court. He said the social media roles will be finalized in the next few weeks