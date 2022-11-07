Matthew Hayden Claims Every Team Would Now Fear Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2022, Matthew Hayden, has said that Pakistan has shown its real competence and has reached a point where no team in the cricketing world would want to face it.

The moment Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, we become a real threat. There will be no one in this world and this competition that would want to face us right now. Not one.

After comfortably defeating Bangladesh, yesterday at Adelaide Oval, the Men in Green touched down in Sydney to come face to face against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the mega event.

The Babar Azam-led side had a poor start to the marquee event, losing their first two encounters against India and Zimbabwe, leaving them dependent on the Netherlands’ victory against South Africa in the Super 12 stages.

Speaking in the dressing room, Hayden stated that reaching the semi-finals would not be impossible without the Dutch win. “No one wants to see us and that’s the element of surprise we have got the advantage,” he added.

Hayden went on to say that he likes how the players have approached this tournament in comparison to the previous one as expectations were high in the previous event, but now they have simply surprised everyone.