Pak-China Friendship Centre to Host 2nd Pakistan Property Exhibition from 23rd to 25th December

The 2nd Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention will be held from 23rd to 25th December 2022 at Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad.

According to details, a large number of prominent builders, developers, and various business communities associated with the allied construction industry from across the country will participate in the three-day exhibition.

In this regard, the meeting of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry was organized under the chairmanship of Khursheed Barlas. The meeting consulted with all stakeholders, taking into consideration the political situation of the country, and unanimously announced that the Pakistan Property Exhibition will be held from 23rd to 25th December at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

The 2nd Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention was earlier scheduled to be held from 18 to 20 November at the Pak-China Friendship Centre.

It is one of the most important investment fairs that will boost Pakistan’s economy, creating great opportunities to attract investment from national to international levels.