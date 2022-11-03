KDA Requests Police to Recover Thousands of Plots From Land Mafia

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has sought Sindh Police’s assistance in recovering 17,000 plots from land grabbers in sectors 10, 13, and 14 of the Surjani Town area of the metropolis.

In this regard, KDA’s Additional Director (Land) has written to the relevant agencies, including the DIG West Zone, SSP West, and Director General (DG) KDA, asking for support in retrieving government-allotted land from the land mafia and encroachers.

The letter states that the culprits are continually constructing illegal structures, and KDA is helpless against them, as they carry the latest weapons and threaten KDA’s staff when they confront them. The letter further quotes an incident, wherein KDA’s staff was brutally beaten after they tried to stop them from illegally occupying the land.

In addition, the names of the alleged land grabbers have been listed in the letter so that required action can be taken against them and their facilitators.

As quoted by the News, DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi confirmed that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will cooperate with the KDA in this matter.

Moreover, KDA’s Director for Anti-Encroachment and Land Management, Jamil Baloch, revealed that around four land grabbers are behind encroaching over the government property and lamented the fact they benefit from the lack of cooperation between public departments.