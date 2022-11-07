Pakistan and 9 Other Teams Book 2024 T20 World Cup Berths

Pakistan has qualified directly for the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held in the West Indies and the United States of America after finishing in the top eight teams of the Super 12 of the marquee event in Australia.

A total of 20 nations will be competing, the most teams in T20 World Cup history, for the coveted title.

Despite their elimination in the qualifying round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies, along with the United States of America, have already qualified for the marquee event as host countries.

New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the Netherlands finished in the top eight of the Super 12 of the 2022 tournament and are direct qualifiers for the mega event in 2024.

In addition to the mentioned teams, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also earned direct qualification for the event because they are currently ranked No. 9 and No. 10 in the most recent ICC rankings, respectively.

According to the ICC, the remaining eight teams will advance to the 20-team tournament through regional qualifiers in Africa, Asia, and Europe, with one team from each of the Americas and EAP regions.