Shahid Afridi Wants Babar Azam to Make Way for Mohammad Haris at the Top

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has said that the current batting order is not working in favor of the national side and has advised Babar Azam to make some changes before the semi-final against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Shahid Afridi said, “Players are performing well so far, but I think Babar should show some responsibility in batting because they are experimenting with the batting order, which they shouldn’t do.”

ALSO READ Ian Chappell Slams Indian Politicians for Preventing India’s Tours to Pakistan

The Men in Green have successfully qualified for the semi-final stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 after finishing second in their group and will lock horns against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 9, at SCG.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the last game, but their advancement to the semi-finals was dependent on the Netherlands defeating South Africa, which happened exactly as Pakistan needed.

ALSO READ Virat Kohli Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Baloch Fan for Making His Sand Portrait

Speaking on Samaa TV following Pakistan’s qualification, Afridi congratulated “everyone in Pakistan for a magnificent victory and qualifying for the semifinal.”

Afridi, who was awarded player of the match in the 2009 T20 World Cup final, added that he had told even before the event that if the Men in Green make it to the semi-finals, it will be a huge achievement for them.