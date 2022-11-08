Daraz’s 11.11 Mega Deals Have Leaked Online. These Are the Biggest Steals

Daraz is giving shoppers a surprise sneak peek at its biggest deals ahead of the highly awaited 11.11 sale.

The retail giant has unveiled its Daraz 11.11 deals online unexpectedly, with all major price drops it will release on Nov. 11 as soon as the clock turns 12.

Daraz Pakistan 11.11 Mega Deals

This year’s Daraz 11.11 Sale includes top deals on the most popular products, such as Dawlance Refrigerators, Haier refrigerators, Interwood furniture, Rado watches, and TCL LED TVs.

Pakistan’s biggest sale will go on till November 21 but looking at previous years’ trends, the best deals and products go out-of-stock within minutes of the sale going live at midnight as consumers tend to ‘add to cart’ days before.

The Daraz 11.11 Sale is designed to give shoppers a chance to save on millions of products across thousands of categories and brands.

As per this year’s reveal, this year’s offerings include discounts on 16.3 million products with more than 900 brands and 18,000+ sellers actively selling at discounted rates.

Here’s a look at the top deals that will be offered this year:

Remember to add these items to your cart as soon as they go live, and save big. Set a reminder for 11:59 p.m. on Nov 10, and check out your favorite items as soon as it turns Nov 11.