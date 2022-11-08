Elon Musk Wanted to Ban Non-Paying Users From Twitter

If you thought the new $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription was the end of it, think again, as all of Twitter may be limited to paid users soon. Tech news blog Platformer, which has been reporting inside information on Twitter, now says that Elon Musk has discussed making the site only accessible to paid users.

However, at the time of writing, it is unclear how serious Musk is about this and there have been no official announcements as of yet. Twitter has not responded to a request to comment so far.

The news comes at a chaotic time for Twitter. The social network giant lost almost half of its workforce on Friday last week, soon after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company, which settled in late October. The new owner of Twitter has fired executives and managers alike, citing cost-saving reasons, claiming that the company was losing $4 million a day.

He also said that the fired employees have been offered three months of severance pay, which is 50% higher than what is legally required.

But in an embarrassing turn of events, Twitter has recently been asking some of the fired employees to come back. This is because some of the employees had been “accidentally” fired and others were dismissed before the management realized their skills and experience were needed for Musk’s ambitious projects for the platform.

Twitter Blue, a premium tier with extra features, is also going to cost more moving forward. It will go up from $3.99 to $7.99 soon, and it will be a must for those who wish to get the coveted blue tick verification. It will also include other paid features such as ad-free articles, bookmark folders, undo tweets, custom app icons, and more.