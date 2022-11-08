FIA Official Suspended for Molesting Afghan Woman at Torkham Border

A head constable of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been suspended for molesting an Afghan woman at an immigration checkpoint at Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In this regard, the FIA director’s office in Peshawar released an order and stated that the harasser, Kamran Nawaz, has been suspended following a harassment incident of an Afghan woman during the immigration process.

The order further read that the Assistant Director (AD) Immigration at Torkham reported the incident to the concerned authorities, after which action has been taken.

The incident came to light through a video, wherein the victim is narrating the incident, while she is sobbing, to an FIA official. In the video, the woman complains that the culprit repeatedly groped her during the immigration procedure.

Earlier, local human rights activists and labor union officials criticized FIA personnel stationed at Torkham for their immoral behavior toward women. They said that the misbehavior of the staff was putting the country’s name to shame.

They further contended that such misconduct could negatively affect the bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Conversely, Shafqat Jamal, an FIA officer stationed in Torkham, denied the charges, claiming that those making accusations are engaged in human trafficking and have recently requested unlawful favors from them.

