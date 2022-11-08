JS Bank Brings Instant Cashback on Credit Cards

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing banks, has launched the ‘country’s first instant cashback’ on JS Credit Cards.

To start with, JS Credit Card holders will receive instant cashback when they purchase fuel at any station across Pakistan.

In the coming months, the Bank plans to extend cashback to other purchases, such as groceries, utility bills, and school fee payments, etc.

Cashback is automatically applied at checkout, so customers will never miss the opportunity to save money again.

Unlike other products which can take up to 30 days to give cashback to customers, JS Bank sends the cashback instantly.

Once the program is fully launched, consumers would be able to search, browse, and purchase products from thousands of leading brands.

From holiday shopping to buying electronics or a birthday gift, customers can shop at multiple retailers and get universal cashback.

Moreover, there would be no restrictions on getting cashback from purchasing products in a sale.

Sharing his views on the new offering, Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products, said, “While cashback is not a new feature, JS Bank is the first Pakistani bank to offer them instantly – which means no more waiting till the end of the month to get your money back.”

JS Credit Cards are offered in four main variants – Classic, Gold, Platinum, and Signature – with varying credit limits and additional benefits for cardholders.