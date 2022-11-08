PM Shehbaz Urges Norwegian Companies to Invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday noted the positive contributions made by Norwegian tech and telecom companies to Pakistan’s service sector and hoped that more Norwegian companies would take advantage of the government’s investor-friendly policies in the future.

The premier met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway on the sidelines of the COP 27 Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.

ALSO READ Pakistan Seeks Enhanced Trade Ties with Germany

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with Norway while underlining the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in trade, clean energy, education and technology.

He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on the unprecedented destruction caused by the climate-induced floods that submerged vast swathes of Pakistan earlier this year.

Thanking the Norwegian government for providing critical support for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts, the prime minister emphasized the need for the two countries to work together to address the adverse effects of climate change.