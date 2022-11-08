Pakistan Seeks Enhanced Trade Ties with Germany

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Germany in the areas of trade, investment, climate change, and renewable energy.

The prime minister met with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the COP-27 Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh. Both sides reviewed the bilateral relationship and considered the possibilities of enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors.

The premier acknowledged the support of Germany for GSP Plus status in the European Union and termed it to be beneficial for both countries.

The rime minister, while stressing upon knowledge exchange between both countries, said that both countries should cooperate to provide opportunities to the youth in various areas. He also appreciated the technical training support provided by Germany to Pakistan over a period of several years.

Shedding a light on the climate-induced disaster in Pakistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan is being severely impacted by natural disasters resulting from climate change regardless of its minimal role in greenhouse gas emissions.