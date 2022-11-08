Shah Abdul Latif University Extends Application Deadline for BS Programs

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has announced to extend the deadline date for admissions to BS programs in the Khairpur main campus and in sub-campuses of Ghotki and Shahdadkot.

According to the details, the last date for applying to BS programs in SALU is now 20 November. The pre-entry test will be held on 10 December. The new academic year in SALU campuses will start on 16 January.

The applicants are required to submit applications online on the official website of SALU as well as send hard copies of the applications along with required documents including the original fee challan to the university.

Besides, SALU has also announced the exams schedule for Associate Degree (AD) in Science, Arts, and Commerce, and Home Economics and MA for both regular and private candidates at all affiliated colleges in Sukkur and Larkana districts. The final exams will commence on 22 November.

In a separate development, the University of Sindh Jamshoro held the pre-entry test for admissions to BS programs for the academic year 2023 on 30 October.

As per details, around 9,000 candidates from Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Karachi, and Umerkot appeared in the pre-entry test.