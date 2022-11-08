Terrorist Shamelessly Seeks Acquittal in New Zealand Mosque Massacre Case

Brenton Tarrant, the white terrorist who brutally murdered 51 Muslims in New Zealand in 2019, has filed an appeal against his conviction and subsequent life sentence.

According to media reports, Tarrant has lodged a petition in Wellington’s Court of Appeal, which has also confirmed the development. However, the court has not yet fixed the petition for hearing.

On 15 March 2019, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national who was 28 back then, went on a shooting spree in two mosques in Christchurch where Muslims had gathered for Friday congregational prayers.

He killed 51 Muslims and left 40 injured. He also live-streamed the shooting in the first mosque on Facebook. On 26 March 2020, the white terrorist pleaded guilty to 51 murders and 40 attempted murders.

Tarrant was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This was the first such sentence in the history of the small island nation.

The ages of the victims of died in the terrorist attack ranged from 3 to 77 years. Nine of them belonged to Pakistan, seven to India, five to Bangladesh, four to Egypt, three to UAE and Fiji each, two to Somalia and Syria each, and one to Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia each. The origin of the remaining 12 victims either remained unknown or was not stated.