KP Drug Factory Sealed as Raiding Team Seizes Huge Quantity of Heroin

The Narcotics Eradication Team closed down a heroin factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday as part of a massive crackdown on narcotics manufacture and trade.

19.8 kilograms of heroin, a 5-kilogram chemical, and other drug-making equipment were also seized from the factory. The crew arrested five people and filed charges against them.

According to reports, Zulfiqar Afridi, the in-charge of the Narcotics Eradication Team Khyber, raided an under-construction building where a drug-producing facility was operating. The raid was carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Imran Khan.

In related events, a court in Khyber district convicted four people in two incidents of drug trafficking and sentenced them to imprisonment of 14 years with an Rs. 2.9 million fine.

In both trials, additional district and sessions judge, Aziz Mohammad, found that the prosecution had established its case against the suspected individuals and that the evidence on record linked them to the crime.