A Dozen More International Superstars Sign Up for PSL 8

With the draft of the eighth edition of PSL on the horizon, 12 more foreign stars have signed up to participate in the league.

The draft of the PSL 8 is expected to be held in the upcoming week. As the teams are straightening their strategy to form formidable sides to represent their franchises, the star players are also jumping on board for the league. The foreign players have started signing up for the draft and with the hype building, 12 more superstars have listed themselves to be picked in the PSL.

The recent additions to the draft are England’s Reece Topley, Tom Curran, and Adil Rashid, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell and Rassie van der Dussen. The list also includes New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham as well as Australia’s Aaron Finch while West Indies’ Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran will also be available for the draft.

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to be played from 9 February to 19 March 2023.