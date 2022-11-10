Pakistan to Face England in Final of 2022 T20 World Cup

England successfully qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 final after comfortably defeating India in the second semi-final by 10 wickets on Thursday, November 9, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

The Men in Green, who defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final at SCG will now face Jos Buttler-led England in the final of the marquee event on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While batting first at the Adelaide Oval, India lost KL Rahul in the second over with only 9 runs on the board, but a 47 runs partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got them back into the game.

Hardik Pandya’s fantastic innings of 63 runs off 33 balls, which included four boundaries and five maximums, enabled the Men in Blue to set a target of 168 at the end of the first innings.

In response, England’s hard-hitting opening batters, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, started well and scored scintillating half-centuries to chase down the target with 10 wickets in hand in just 16 overs.

The England captain scored 80 runs off 49 balls, while Alex Hales scored 86 runs off 47 balls, earning him the player of the match award for his brilliant innings.