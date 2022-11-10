Fly Jinnah Joins Hands with Bookme as Preferred Partner

Fly Jinnah began its flight operations earlier this month, making it the fourth domestic airline in the country. The addition of this new low-cost airline was welcomed by travelers across Pakistan who immediately began to lock their flights.

Now, in a bid to give travelers a seamless digital flight booking experience, Fly Jinnah has joined hands with Bookme, a leading travel & e-ticketing platform, as a preferred partner.

ALSO READ Fly Jinnah Officially Begins Flights in Pakistan

With both companies being backed by the same group, i.e. the Lakson Group, the partnership looks promising.

This development confirms the synergies of the two companies and hints at evolving offerings yet to come as the travel industry in Pakistan matures.

Bookme.pk is the platform of choice for Pakistanis with its discounts and end-to-end digital services in multiple verticals that include intercity bus networks, airlines, hotels, and premier sporting event tickets.

Bookme also helped digitize the intercity transport industry in Pakistan, and is popular amongst cricket fans for its affiliation with PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and digitization of the cricket ticketing process.