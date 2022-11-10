Defending Champions Announce Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Defending World Cup champions, France has announced their 25-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they look to retain their title in Qatar.

Les Bleus have picked a host of attacking options with the likes of Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and Ousmane Dembele all in the squad for the mega-event.

France has been marred with injuries to their crucial midfielders, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, who will not be representing the national team in the tournament. Their midfield does feel a bit light due to their absence. The likes of Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are the most notable players in the middle of the park.

However, Manchester United’s Raphael Varane, Arsenal’s William Saliba, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde will form a fearsome defense for the two-time champions.

The defending champions will commence their campaign against Australia on 23 November at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Here is the full squad: