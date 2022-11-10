Babar Azam to Enter PSL 8 Draft After Talks With Peshawar Zalmi Fall Through

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is likely to enter the draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after deciding to leave his current franchise, Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ Which Team Will Babar Azam Join in PSL 8 After Leaving Karachi Kings?

According to sources, Babar was keen to move to Peshawar Zalmi as both the franchises were negotiating a trade before the draft, but the talks seemed to have yielded no result as the two parties could not agree on a deal.

At the moment, it is expected that Babar will enter a draft as a platinum category player, but things could change in an instant as Babar is still looking at a number of trade options ahead of the draft.

According to the rumor mill, Quetta Gladiators could be a potential destination for Babar as their fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has expressed his desire to leave the franchise. A trade between Karachi and Quetta for Babar and Naseem could be a potential breakthrough for the players involved.

ALSO READ Babar-Rizwan Duo Returns to Form With Another T20 World Cup Record

If Babar is unable to find a team before the draft, it is likely that he will be one of the first few players to be picked up in the draft. Lahore Qalandars would be the most obvious choice as they have the first platinum pick in the PSL 8 draft.

The draft for PSL 8 is expected to be held within the next couple of weeks. The details of the draft will be announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board in due time.