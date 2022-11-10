Irfan Pathan Schooled After ‘Graceless’ Tweet Against Pakistan

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 10, 2022 | 12:54 pm

Former Indian pacer, Irfan Pathan, faced a huge backlash on Twitter from Pakistani fans for his unsavory comments towards them. Pathan took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on the reaction of Pakistani fans after the Men in Green’s sensational win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pathan Tweeted, “Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbors, winning and losing is part of the game, but grace doesn’t come naturally to you).”

The former pacer’s tweet angered the Pakistani fans after they had been at the receiving end after India’s last-ball win over Pakistan earlier in the tournament. After the blockbuster clash, Pathan taunted Pakistani fans by tweeting, “Padosiyon kaisa raha Sunday? (Neighbors, how did your Sunday go?)”

Pakistan fans were quick to remind Pathan of his ‘graceless’ comments after the Pakistan-India encounter. They also stated numerous other tweets by Indian fans that ridiculed Pakistan for their loss.

Plenty of fans also pointed out that Pathan displayed hypocrisy as he was the one who started the trolling but lashed out as soon as he was trolled back.

Let’s have a look at some of the best reactions by Pakistani fans:

One fan pointed out Pathan’s desperation for gaining respect in India as there has been a surge in abuse against Muslims under the BJP-led government.

 

