Kartarpur Corridor’s Visitors Drop Massively Due to Govt’s Non-Serious Attitude

Kartarpur Corridor, a 4-kilometer-long project, is struggling to produce results, as the current government shows no interest to rejuvenate the declining number of visitors.

The project, which was aimed at mending ties between Pakistan and India, was expected to host around 5,000 visitors each day. However, during the last three years, it has not been able to meet these estimates.

In addition, only 110,670 Indians, particularly Sikhs, have visited Kartarpur Gurdwara, the resting place of Guru Nanak, until this July. According to Sikhs, India’s strict passport conditions, lengthy registration process, and Pakistan’s $20 entry fee, are possible factors behind the dip in visitors’ number.

Note here that many became hopeful that the opening of the corridor would boost people-to-people communication of both countries after former PM, Imran Khan, granted the olive branch of peace to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Modi had equated the project with the fall of the Berlin Wall, which ended the Cold War between the United States (US) and the Soviet Union.

Currently, people on the Indian side are disappointed with the Modi-led government’s skepticism of the corridor. In Pakistan, people criticize the present government’s non-serious attitude towards the project.

Moreover, phase II of the project and the Zero Line bridge are also facing delays due to the federal government’s lack of interest.

