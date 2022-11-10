Memefest on Twitter as India Gets Knocked Out of T20 World Cup

Published Nov 10, 2022

The final of the 2022 T20 World Cup will be played between Pakistan and England on Sunday, 13 November, as India was eliminated from the tournament after suffering a thumping loss.

England was sensational as openers, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, chased down the target of 169 with four overs to spare without losing any wickets.

Cricket fans flooded social media with memes after India’s horrid performance against England in the semi-final of the 2022 T2o World Cup, which saw them getting knocked out of the mega-event.

Pakistan cricket fans took the opportunity to troll their arch-rivals as they took to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes after India’s loss:

Even Pakistan’s Prime Minster, Shehbaz Sharif, chimed in with a tweet. He compared India’s semi-final loss to their loss against Pakistan in their match in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India lost both matches by 10 wickets.

The semi-final also drew the attention of Guinness World Records.

