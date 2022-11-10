Memefest on Twitter as India Gets Knocked Out of T20 World Cup

The final of the 2022 T20 World Cup will be played between Pakistan and England on Sunday, 13 November, as India was eliminated from the tournament after suffering a thumping loss.

England was sensational as openers, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, chased down the target of 169 with four overs to spare without losing any wickets.

Cricket fans flooded social media with memes after India’s horrid performance against England in the semi-final of the 2022 T2o World Cup, which saw them getting knocked out of the mega-event.

Pakistan cricket fans took the opportunity to troll their arch-rivals as they took to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes after India’s loss:

Your ride has arrived to take you home @BCCI 👀 — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 10, 2022

Even Pakistan’s Prime Minster, Shehbaz Sharif, chimed in with a tweet. He compared India’s semi-final loss to their loss against Pakistan in their match in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India lost both matches by 10 wickets.

The semi-final also drew the attention of Guinness World Records.

Easiest run chase in history? 👀#INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

Congratulations to India for winning the group stage.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kFLFl6hkRl — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) November 10, 2022

Just how fast the night changes ;( pic.twitter.com/uNwNJ17TfU — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) November 10, 2022

When you are about to lose another world cup game by 10 wickets with openers chasing the whole target. pic.twitter.com/c7UhRSqm6h — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) November 10, 2022

Message from the PM has been delivered. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vsvOA6OQb6 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022

“Ab to aadat si hai humko, aise 10 wickets se haarnay mein.” pic.twitter.com/nWVij0yqzB — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 10, 2022

Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin 'FINAL' apke bas ki baat nahi hai. Cc: @zomato https://t.co/bdtVHtH0MO — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 10, 2022

Indian fans: Final mei jaoge na? Indian team: pic.twitter.com/18lcA3pKj2 — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 10, 2022

“Tum loog to aise react kar rahay ho jaise pehle dafa 10 wickets se haaray hein.” pic.twitter.com/XNCd5JDHmm — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 10, 2022

Indian team huddle post match pic.twitter.com/RKuOE8DIUQ — Dil Dill Dennistan (@DennisCricket_) November 10, 2022