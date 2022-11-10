PM Shehbaz’s Sharif Hilarious Jibe at India’s Agonizing Loss Goes Viral

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared his take on the second semi-final between India and England, which the latter won comfortably by 10 wickets today, November 9, at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter after the Jos Buttler-led side chased down a total of 168 runs without losing a single wicket and with 24 balls to spare. “So, this Sunday, it’s 152/0 vs 170/0.”

The Prime Minister also reminded cricket fans of Pakistan’s chase of 152 runs in the UAE during the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2021.

It is worth noting that, earlier in the tournament, the premier also hilariously engaged with Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after Zimbabwe defeated the Men in Green in their second game of the tournament.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will come face-to-face against England in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It will be the first time that both Pakistan and England meet in an ICC tournament final since the 1992 World Cup final. the Imran Khan-led Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs at the same venue in 1992 to win their first-ever World Cup title.