‘Na-Maloom Afraad’ Open Restaurant Inside Karachi’s District Education Office

The offices of educational governing bodies in the country’s largest city are being slowly converted into restaurants as a new eatery has been set up in the District Education Office (DEO) South Karachi.

A large number of employees are employed in DEO and people visit the office for work-related purposes daily. However, hundreds of people have complete access to the official building due to the restaurant which is near the famous Bolton Market of the port city.

The issue came to light recently after District Education Officer (DEO) Primary South Karachi, Saba Mehmood, wrote a complaint letter to Director School Education Department Karachi.

In the complaint letter, DEO Primary claimed that unidentified individuals opened the restaurants last week and they did not seek approval for opening the eatery.

It is interesting to note here that the offices of DEO Primary and DEO Secondary are located inside the building of DEO South Karachi. DEO Primary also raised the issue before DEO Secondary, Kaml Kumar, who assured to shut down the restaurant in a day.

However, the restaurant is still operating. DEO Primary also complained that outsiders, especially men, visit the restaurant and eat there, causing serious difficulties for the female staff at the DEO South Karachi.

The eatery is called “A1 Tuck Shop and Restaurant.” It serves biryani, pulao, and daal chaawal along with other dishes. Chairs and tables are also placed in the courtyard of the building.

When contacted for a comment, DEO Secondary rejected the claims and clarified that the restaurant has been operational long before his appointment. Its owners have obtained a stay order from a local court, preventing the authorities from taking any action against the restaurant, DEO Secondary claimed.

