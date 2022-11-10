PEIRA Takes Notice of Sudden Closure of Islamabad’s Private Schools and Colleges

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has taken stern notice of Islamabad’s renowned private schools and colleges observing a holiday due to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to details, Froebel’s International School F-7/2, Roots International School and College H-8/4, City School E-11/3, Lahore Grammar School H-8/1, Super Nova Education System F-8/1, and Beaconhouse School System Bani Gala observed closure on 8 November, Tuesday.

ALSO READ Rain Likely to Ruin Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup Final

In an official letter to these educational institutes, Assistant Research Officer at PEIRA, Waqas-ul-Hassan, noted the schools and colleges were closed without considering ground realities.

The current situation in Islamabad is normal and all routes are clear. Therefore, such abrupt closure is unjustified and may affect the teaching-learning process besides the academic loss of students.

In view of this, it is instructed to avoid the closure of educational institutions without considering ground realities or advice of concerned authorities to ensure the continuation of the teaching-learning process.

ALSO READ Arshad Sharif Was Tortured Before Being Gunned Down at Point-Blank Range

In a separate development, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, all educational institutes in the city are observing a holiday today, 10 November.

DC Rawalpindi had initially notified two holidays (8-9 November) in educational institutions on account of the law and order situation in the city. However, the federal government announced a nationwide holiday on 9 November on account of Iqbal Day.