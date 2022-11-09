Only 2 Pakistani Universities Make it to Top 100 of QS Asia University Rankings 2023

In an encouraging development, 50 Pakistani universities have been ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023. These rankings aim to recognize the top higher education institutes in Asia. Only two have, however, made it to the top 100 universities of Asia.

According to details, the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) is the top-ranked national university in the QS Asia Rankings for this year.

NUST is followed by Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Only NUST and QAU are in the top 100 Asian universities.

Here are all the Pakistani institutes featured in the prestigious rankings.

University Rank
National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad 67
Quaid-i-Azam University 95
Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) 115
University of the Punjab =140
COMSATS University Islamabad 142
University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 165
Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) =193
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad =210
University of Peshawar 221
Aga Khan University =223
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) =241
University of Karachi 271-280
The University of Lahore 281-290
Government College University, Faisalabad 301-350
Air University Pakistan 351-400
Bahauddin Zakariya University 351-400
Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 401-450
Iqra University 401-450
Mehran University of Engineering and Technology 401-450
NED University of Engineering and Technology 401-450
National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences 401-450
Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan 451-500
Government College University Lahore 451-500
Government College Women University Faisalabad 451-500
Institute of Space Technology (IST) 451-500
University of Central Punjab (UCP) 451-500
University of Malakand, Chakdara 451-500
University of Management and Technology (UMT) 451-500
University of Sargodha 451-500
Government College Women University Sialkot 501-550
Riphah International University 501-550
Islamia University of Bahawalpur 501-550
University of Faisalabad 501-550
Ziauddin University 501-550
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) 551-600
Hazara University 551-600
National Textile University Faisalabad 551-600
Sukkur IBA University 551-600
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences 551-600
Arid Agriculture University 601-650
Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) 601-650
Islamia College Peshawar 601-650
Lahore College for Women University 601-650
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) 651-700
Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) 651-700
University of Okara 651-700
University of Sindh Jamshoro 651-700
Foundation University Islamabad 701-750
Lahore Garrison University 701-750
The Women University Multan 750+

QS has been publishing the QS Asia University Rankings since 2009. The methodology used to compile these rankings is similar to QS World University Rankings along with some additional indicators.

Here are the indicators against which Asian universities are judged:

  • Academic reputation
  • Employer reputation
  • Faculty/student ratio
  • International research network
  • Citations per paper
  • Papers per faculty
  • Staff with a PhD
  • Proportion of international faculty
  • Proportion of international students
  • Proportion of inbound exchange students
  • Proportion of outbound exchange students

Overall, 760 universities have featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, making it the biggest Asia University Rankings ever since the start of its publication back in 2019.

Peking University is the best Asian higher education institute this year, with last year’s number one institute, National University of Singapore, taking second place. Tsinghua University is the third-best Asian university.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023:

University Country Rank
Peking University China 1st
National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore 2nd
Tsinghua University China 3rd
The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 4th
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) Singapore 5th
Fudan University China =6th
Zhejiang University China =6th
KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology South Korea 8th
Universiti Malaya (UM) Malaysia 9th
Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 10th

 

