Only 2 Pakistani Universities Make it to Top 100 of QS Asia University Rankings 2023

In an encouraging development, 50 Pakistani universities have been ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023. These rankings aim to recognize the top higher education institutes in Asia. Only two have, however, made it to the top 100 universities of Asia.

According to details, the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) is the top-ranked national university in the QS Asia Rankings for this year.

NUST is followed by Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Only NUST and QAU are in the top 100 Asian universities.

Here are all the Pakistani institutes featured in the prestigious rankings.

University Rank National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad 67 Quaid-i-Azam University 95 Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) 115 University of the Punjab =140 COMSATS University Islamabad 142 University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 165 Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) =193 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad =210 University of Peshawar 221 Aga Khan University =223 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) =241 University of Karachi 271-280 The University of Lahore 281-290 Government College University, Faisalabad 301-350 Air University Pakistan 351-400 Bahauddin Zakariya University 351-400 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 401-450 Iqra University 401-450 Mehran University of Engineering and Technology 401-450 NED University of Engineering and Technology 401-450 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences 401-450 Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan 451-500 Government College University Lahore 451-500 Government College Women University Faisalabad 451-500 Institute of Space Technology (IST) 451-500 University of Central Punjab (UCP) 451-500 University of Malakand, Chakdara 451-500 University of Management and Technology (UMT) 451-500 University of Sargodha 451-500 Government College Women University Sialkot 501-550 Riphah International University 501-550 Islamia University of Bahawalpur 501-550 University of Faisalabad 501-550 Ziauddin University 501-550 Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) 551-600 Hazara University 551-600 National Textile University Faisalabad 551-600 Sukkur IBA University 551-600 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences 551-600 Arid Agriculture University 601-650 Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) 601-650 Islamia College Peshawar 601-650 Lahore College for Women University 601-650 Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) 651-700 Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) 651-700 University of Okara 651-700 University of Sindh Jamshoro 651-700 Foundation University Islamabad 701-750 Lahore Garrison University 701-750 The Women University Multan 750+

QS has been publishing the QS Asia University Rankings since 2009. The methodology used to compile these rankings is similar to QS World University Rankings along with some additional indicators.

Here are the indicators against which Asian universities are judged:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Faculty/student ratio

International research network

Citations per paper

Papers per faculty

Staff with a PhD

Proportion of international faculty

Proportion of international students

Proportion of inbound exchange students

Proportion of outbound exchange students

Overall, 760 universities have featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, making it the biggest Asia University Rankings ever since the start of its publication back in 2019.

Peking University is the best Asian higher education institute this year, with last year’s number one institute, National University of Singapore, taking second place. Tsinghua University is the third-best Asian university.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023: