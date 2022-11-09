Only 2 Pakistani Universities Make it to Top 100 of QS Asia University Rankings 2023

In an encouraging development, 50 Pakistani universities have been ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023. These rankings aim to recognize the top higher education institutes in Asia. Only two have, however, made it to the top 100 universities of Asia.
According to details, the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) is the top-ranked national university in the QS Asia Rankings for this year.
NUST is followed by Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Only NUST and QAU are in the top 100 Asian universities.
Here are all the Pakistani institutes featured in the prestigious rankings.
|University
|Rank
|National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad
|67
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|95
|Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)
|115
|University of the Punjab
|=140
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|142
|University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore
|165
|Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)
|=193
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|=210
|University of Peshawar
|221
|Aga Khan University
|=223
|International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)
|=241
|University of Karachi
|271-280
|The University of Lahore
|281-290
|Government College University, Faisalabad
|301-350
|Air University Pakistan
|351-400
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|351-400
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|401-450
|Iqra University
|401-450
|Mehran University of Engineering and Technology
|401-450
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|401-450
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|401-450
|Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan
|451-500
|Government College University Lahore
|451-500
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|451-500
|Institute of Space Technology (IST)
|451-500
|University of Central Punjab (UCP)
|451-500
|University of Malakand, Chakdara
|451-500
|University of Management and Technology (UMT)
|451-500
|University of Sargodha
|451-500
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|501-550
|Riphah International University
|501-550
|Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|501-550
|University of Faisalabad
|501-550
|Ziauddin University
|501-550
|Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)
|551-600
|Hazara University
|551-600
|National Textile University Faisalabad
|551-600
|Sukkur IBA University
|551-600
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences
|551-600
|Arid Agriculture University
|601-650
|Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST)
|601-650
|Islamia College Peshawar
|601-650
|Lahore College for Women University
|601-650
|Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)
|651-700
|Forman Christian College (A Chartered University)
|651-700
|University of Okara
|651-700
|University of Sindh Jamshoro
|651-700
|Foundation University Islamabad
|701-750
|Lahore Garrison University
|701-750
|The Women University Multan
|750+
QS has been publishing the QS Asia University Rankings since 2009. The methodology used to compile these rankings is similar to QS World University Rankings along with some additional indicators.
Here are the indicators against which Asian universities are judged:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Faculty/student ratio
- International research network
- Citations per paper
- Papers per faculty
- Staff with a PhD
- Proportion of international faculty
- Proportion of international students
- Proportion of inbound exchange students
- Proportion of outbound exchange students
Overall, 760 universities have featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, making it the biggest Asia University Rankings ever since the start of its publication back in 2019.
Peking University is the best Asian higher education institute this year, with last year’s number one institute, National University of Singapore, taking second place. Tsinghua University is the third-best Asian university.
Let’s have a look at the top 10 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023:
|University
|Country
|Rank
|Peking University
|China
|1st
|National University of Singapore (NUS)
|Singapore
|2nd
|Tsinghua University
|China
|3rd
|The University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|4th
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)
|Singapore
|5th
|Fudan University
|China
|=6th
|Zhejiang University
|China
|=6th
|KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
|South Korea
|8th
|Universiti Malaya (UM)
|Malaysia
|9th
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|10th