NADRA to Conduct New Survey to Expand Benazir Income Support Program

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have decided to set up 647 dynamic registry offices across the country in collaboration with each other.

The plan is to re-survey 35 million potential applicants and existing registered families in order to update information pertaining to modifications in their household information.

BISP is launching a fresh census for women who were unable to participate in the initial survey. Women who had not been a part of the system in the last survey will now be re-enrolled in the new BISP survey in order to give financial aid to their families.

Applicants’ marital status, disability, and household details, in addition to their biometrics, will be recorded in the NADRA database.

According to reports, the dynamic registry system would also fix mistakes caused by the detection of undesired inclusion or exclusion circumstances.

Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, commented on the announcement, saying that the collaboration between NADRA and BISP is a step towards acquiring correct data from eligible households.

The announcement came a few weeks after NADRA increased its biometrics data collection for relationship registration.

NADRA was also influential in the distribution of more than $100 million in relief efforts for the flood victims through the BISP earlier in the year.