Shaheen Afridi Hopeful of Winning 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, has expressed optimism about winning the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, saying the Men in Green have a chance to become the T20 world champion after reaching the final.

While congratulating cricket fans and the national team, the 22-year-old pacer stated that the credit for reaching the final of the showpiece event in Australia goes to the entire bowling unit not only him.

When the speedster was asked about the situation in which Pakistan qualified for the semifinals, Shaheen responded that the Netherlands’ victory over South Africa in the group stages match favored Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer went on to say that the Men in Green were confident of making it to the knockout stages in the tournament, but the results of the matches in the round stages did not go in their favor.

While answering a question regarding his fitness, Shaheen added that it was difficult for him to make a strong comeback after a three-month absence, but “I am at a level of fitness where I can now give my hundred percent.”

It is worth noting that Shaheen’s fitness was in the spotlight when his performance was subpar in the first few games of the World Cup, but he has regained his form and is giving his all for the team.