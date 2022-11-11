‘Go Out There and Enjoy’: PCB Chairman Joins Pakistan Team Ahead of Final [Video]

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, joined the national team in Melbourne ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup final clash against England.

Ramiz joined the team in the dressing room as he motivated the players to win the World Cup trophy for their fans back at home. Ramiz appreciated the amazing fighting spirit shown by the team and stated that the entire squad should be proud of the character they have shown in making a comeback in the mega-event.

The 60-year-old also showered praises on the national team management, consisting of Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, Matthew Hayden, and Shaun Tait, for keeping the morale of the team high despite a woeful start to the tournament.

The former captain advised the team to keep up their winning momentum and seize the moment by bringing back the World Cup trophy. Ramiz said that the players should not worry about the occasion and keep their belief in their own abilities when heading out to the field on the day of the final.

Ramiz advised the players to not pay much heed to outside noise and keep playing their own game. He also shared Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup final story, which was also played in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He stated that the then captain, Imran Khan, had advised them to enjoy the final as such moments are rare in a sportsperson’s career.

He said that this was an opportunity for the players to play their best cricket and enjoy the moment alongside their teammates. He concluded by wishing the team the best of luck for the final.

Check out the video here:

"You should be proud of this incredible comeback." 🗣️ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's inspiring words to the Pakistan team ahead of the #T20WorldCup final 🔊#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/RyrD3CW3S9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2022

