NASA Exposes Punjab Govt’s Claims Regarding Smog Prevention

Satellite imagery released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has exposed the tall claims of the Punjab government regarding the prevention of stubble burning in the province.

With the onset of the winter season, despite a complete ban and stern laws in place, stubble burning increases across Punjab, which causes intense smog. Several cities of Punjab, especially Lahore, regularly feature among the cities having the worst air quality in the world.

According to NASA, farmers continue to burn stubble in Gujranwala, Narowal, Jaranwala, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, and Jhang without any restrictions.

The images released by NASA highlight these areas with red dots.

In September, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that the country will experience intense levels of smog in this year’s winter season.

The high moisture levels in the air and recent floods, when combined with the suspended pollutants, are likely to create a heavy smog cover over the plains of Sindh and Punjab in early November and December, the PMD had predicted.