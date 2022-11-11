SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 10, recorded an increase of 0.74 percent due to an increase in prices of food items.

Food items that observed an increase included onions (27.16 percent), potatoes (5.31 percent), tea Lipton (4.62 percent), bananas (4.38 percent), sugar (3.60 percent), eggs (2.13 percent), chicken (1.98 percent), non-food long cloth 57″ (1.21 percent) and firewood (1.21 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.24 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (292.30 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), pulse gram (59.69 percent), pulse moong (54.66 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), bananas (52.18 percent), tea Lipton (50.39 percent), washing soap (50.37 percent), pulse mash (49.58 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (46.71 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (46.02 percent) and salt powdered & pulse masoor (45.03 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chilies powder (41.85 percent), sugar (8.90 percent), gur (6.87 percent), electricity for q1 (2.67 percent) and LPG (0.25 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 216.48 points against 214.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 items increased (43.14 percent), 14 items decreased (24.45 percent) and 15 items remained stable (29.41 percent).

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175, and for above increased by 1.11 percent, 1 percent, 0.87 percent, 0.80 percent, and 0.61 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (27.16 percent), potatoes (5.31 percent), tea Lipton yellow label 190-gram packet each (4.62 percent), bananas (4.38 percent), sugar (3.60 percent), eggs (2.13 percent), chicken (1.98 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.21 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (1.21 percent), bread plain (0.69 percent), georgette (0.67 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.66 percent), Sufi washing soap 250 gm (0.55 percent), curd (0.46 percent), tea prepared (0.44 percent), salt powdered (0.44 percent), powdered milk Nido 390 gram polybag each (0.29 percent), shirting (0.19 percent), milk fresh (0.17 percent), cooked daal (0.14 percent), mustard oil (0.04 percent) and toilet soap Lifebuoy 115 gram each (0.03 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (6.37 percent), pulse gram (2.02 percent), pulse masoor (1.50 percent), pulse moong (0.90 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (0.89 percent), gur (0.72 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.63 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.56 percent), mutton (0.38 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.30 percent), LPG (0.26 percent), garlic (0.24 percent), pulse mash (0.23 percent) and rice basmati broken (0.05 percent).