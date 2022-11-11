Pride Hath a Fall: Over-Confident Fans Forced to Sell Final Tickets After India’s Exit

India’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end yesterday with a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval, which disheartened not only the players but also the Indian fans.

Indian cricket fans were confident even before the semi-final against England that the Rohit Sharma-led side would play the Men in Green in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and had purchased tickets in advance.

Following India’s humiliating exit from the marquee event, cricket fans, who purchased tickets for the high-octane final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are now selling them at lower prices.

In a video that went on social media, a cricket fan is seen selling his ticket for $10. It was also reported that tickets that were booked for $295-395 before the semi-final are now selling for $150 outside the iconic venue.

Indian fans selling the tickets for the final as India couldn’t qualify for the grand finale #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/axU2W15G27 — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) November 10, 2022

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue have not qualified for the final of any limited-overs ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy, and even they were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand.

On Sunday, November 13, Pakistan and England will square off in the final of the ongoing showpiece event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan and England will meet in the final for the first time in 30 years.