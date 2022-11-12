How to Watch T20 World Cup Final Between Pakistan vs. England Live [Live Streaming]

Pakistan is set to face England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow at MCG as the match begins at 1PM.

The Men in Greeb were the first to reach the finals after they defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first New Zealand posted 152 on the board, which was comfortably chased by Pakistan courtesy of the star duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan won the semi-final by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, England met India in the second semi-final of the tournament. India too gave a decent target of 169 to England. However, the chase was turned into a walk through the park as English openers, Alex Hales and Jos Butler, hammered India by 10 wickets.

Now the two teams will line up against each other on Sunday for the final encounter to win the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Vieiwers can enjoy all the action of the 2022 T20 World Cup final via ProPakistani’s ball-by-ball coverage and Live score updates.

The final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will also be telecasted on PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan while live stream is also available on a number of platforms.

Here are the links for live streaming:

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. tapmad TV (Android) LINK 4. tapmad TV (iOS) LINK 5. Ary Zap (Android) LINK 6. Ary Zap (iOS) LINK 7. Jazz Tamasha (Android) LINK 8. Jazz Tamasha (iOS) LINK 9. PTV Flix (Android) LINK

