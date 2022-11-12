Lincoln’s Inn Bar Committee Elects its First Ever Pakistani Woman

Barrister Zahra Vayani became the first Pakistani woman to be elected to Lincoln’s Inn’s Bar Presentation Committee earlier this week, she will be a part of the body for four years, where she will be representing Pakistan.

The Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representative Committee is the only category open to applicants from all over the world, including the UK, revealed Vayani who had studied law at Lincoln’s Inn, just two days after the results were announced.

She proudly exclaimed that she is now a barrister at law from the institution from where the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had taken his law exams as well.

The barrister explained the elections are held every year, with members chosen for a duration of four years and that this time was unusual since 19 people from around the world, including men and women, were running in the same category. Only only six were to be chosen, and over 1,300 registered their votes online.

Barrister Vayani presently works in Pakistan through Zahra S. Vayani & Associates. Her work focuses on employment, property, human rights, family, criminal, banking, and intellectual property law.

She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Women Lawyers Association (PWLA) and is a prominent supporter of women’s growth in the legal profession.

With her knowledge and skills, she believes she can make valuable contributions to the Bar Presentation Committee and would like to start a discourse about comparing international laws, climate change, gender inequalities at the bench and bar, and the difficulties that international students face with admissions, scholarships, and the Bar Transfer Test.

The six successful candidates’ terms will begin in January 2023 and finish in December 2026.