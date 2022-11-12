Over Rs. 2.5 Trillion in Taxes Stuck Due to Pending Court Cases: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revealed a staggering number of pending tax-related cases in Pakistani courts, resulting in billions of rupees in frozen revenue.

According to the figures, over 88,000 lawsuits are pending in various courts across the country, totaling approximately Rs. 2,582 billion in revenue.

As per FBR data, the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has Rs. 2,333 billion locked in outstanding cases, while Pakistan Customs (PC) has Rs. 249 billion frozen due to lengthy legal proceedings.

A total of 4,697 tax-related litigations totaling Rs. 108 billion are currently pending at the Supreme Court (SC). In the meantime, the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) is hearing 67,000 tax complaints.

The entire sum trapped in ATIR cases is Rs. 1,544 billion. Furthermore, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has the highest number of cases among High Courts at 7,854, and the tax stuck in SHC is Rs. 357 billion.

FBR also said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has about 5,877 pending cases that involve a total of Rs. 376 billion in taxes.

Also, the High Courts of Islamabad, Peshawar, and Balochistan are dealing with more than a thousand tax disputes.